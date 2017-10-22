Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 22, 2017 – 11:20 am

Bills fans are very familiar with the fact that Bills QB Tyrod Taylor has been one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league this year. What you may not know is that it has happened despite the fact that opponents have not blitzed the Buffalo QB much at all.

Over the first six weeks of the season, Buffalo’s offense has faced the fewest blitzes on pass plays in the league. The Bills have seen just 30 blitzes in their first five games on 154 pass plays. That’s a blitz percentage of just 19.5 percent.

The percentage is only eighth-lowest, but the total number of blitzes called is the fewest in the league. So why so many sacks?

“Can’t pinpoint it,” said Taylor this week. “There are a lot of factors that go into that. Can’t have that. We’ve got to clean it up for sure.”