Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 22, 2017 – 7:50 pm

Here’s a look at some of the stats that stood out in Buffalo’s 30-27 win over Tampa Bay.

3 – the number of takeaways the Bills registered in Sunday’s win. The scary thing is they could’ve had five total. Micah Hyde was grousing over his dropped INT and the Bills couldn’t come up with the fumble forced by Lorenzo Alexander in the second half.

11 – the number of tackles turned in by Preston Brown, who led the team and now has over 400 for his career.

107 – the receiving yards racked up by newly signed Deonte Thompson.

5.2 – the yards per carry average for Buffalo’s running game.

63% – the conversion rate for the Bills on third down, a season high as they were 10-16.

5 – the number of tackles for loss by Buffalo’s defense, despite having just one sack in the game.

434 – Buffalo’s total net yards in the game.

447 – Tampa Bay’s total net yards in the game.

69 – Tampa’s rushing yardage total.

173 – Buffalo’s rushing yardage total.