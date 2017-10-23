Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 23, 2017 – 12:00 pm

Bills LT Cordy Glenn made his first start since the season opener Sunday, and though he might not be in full game shape just yet, he came awfully close to playing from wire to wire in the win over the Bucs.

Glenn logged 58 snaps on Sunday, good for 85 percent of the total play time by the offense. Dion Dawkins came in to spell him in the first and second halves. Dawkins also had to step in for Richie Incognito, who missed a series when he got cut below the knee and had to get his ankle re-taped.

Dawkins had 11 snaps on offense.

The offensive staff will obviously review Glenn’s performance, but provided he came through the game well, the veteran left tackle stands a good chance of playing the full game against Oakland this Sunday.