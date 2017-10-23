Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on October 23, 2017 – 12:26 pm

Buffalo native and longtime Season Ticket Member Roy Henseler, can still remember the moment that he became a Bills fan.

“When I first started to love the Bills was 1964,” said Henseler. “The only one to have a TV in my family was my uncle and we all went to his house to watch the championship game against the Chargers. We won and I just fell in love with the Bills at that point and never stopped.”

His unrivaled passion for the Bills led Henseler to purchase season tickets and after 45 years, he still has them. His membership has allowed him to make countless memories, while supporting his favorite team. From the 1993 Comeback Game, to each of Buffalo’s four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, Henseler has loved every minute.

“My biggest game [that] I really was so thrilled at, was the championship game against the Raiders when we went to our first Super Bowl,” said Henseler. “We knew we were going to the Super Bowl…I remember that so distinctly.”

Through the years, Henseler has cherished watching many different Bills players take the field. When reminiscing on his all-time favorites, Henseler thinks of legends such as quarterback Joe Ferguson, running back Thurman Thomas and quarterback Jack Kemp. These days, Henseler roots for quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running back LeSean McCoy.

For Henseler, game days at New Era Field are an opportunity to spend quality time with his friends and family.

“It’s me and my best friend and we get to bring one of our kids each game,” said Henseler. “It’s the highlight of my week when we do that. There’s always two of our kids there at every game with us. I’ve been taking them since they were seven years old…They just love it with me. That’s my highlight. Now I take my granddaughter, she’s four and she’s been to two preseason games with me. It’s great. I look forward to it every year.”

As a Season Ticket Member, Henseler has also come to appreciate the many benefits associated with his membership. His favorites include the Bills Bucks Card and his personal Account Representative.

Congratulations, Roy!

The Buffalo Bills would like to thank Roy for his many years of being a dedicated Bills Season Ticket Member and our Season Ticket Member of the Game. In addition to Roy being selected as a Season Ticket Member of the Game, he received two pregame on-field passes to the Buccaneers versus Bills game on Oct. 22, a club seat upgrade, an autographed item and select 2017 Bills merchandise.

