Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on October 23, 2017 – 5:52 pm

At Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against Tampa Bay, the Buffalo Bills honored Veterans One-stop Center of Western New York as the One Buffalo Organization of the Game. In celebration of the organization’s positive contributions to the community, Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and guard Richie Incognito presented the group with a game ball. Veterans One-stop Center of Western New York will also receive a donation.

With input from the players, the Bills will continue to recognize a different local organization at each home game this season.

