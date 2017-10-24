Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 24, 2017 – 1:47 pm

The Bills won’t have to experience the return of ‘Beast Mode’ on Sunday.

Marshawn Lynch, who was suspended by the league for one game for making purposeful contact with an NFL official last Thursday night, tried to appeal the suspension. But after meeting with league officials Monday to present his case, the league upheld the suspension. That according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch’s 1-game suspension has been upheld by appeals officer James Thrash. He’ll miss the #Bills game — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2017

That means Oakland’s rushing load will fall largely to DeWayne Washington and Jalen Richard on Sunday when they take on the Bills. The Raiders currently rank 24th in the league in rushing.