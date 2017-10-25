Inside The Bills

Poyer, Incognito, Gaines sit out Wed. practicePosted by on October 25, 2017 – 3:45 pm
Jordan Poyer and Richie Incognito were the new additions to Buffalo’s injury report this week. Both are considered day to day.
Poyer was encouraged that he was able to work on the side on Wednesday as he was held out of practice.
“I feel good especially after the kind of injury it was,” said Poyer. “Right now, it’s just kind of day to day. Every single day it’s gotten a lot better. A lot better than I expected it to heal so far. So day to day. I was able to job around today and it felt really good so we’ll see.”
DID NOT PRACTICE
CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring
S Jordan Poyer – knee
G Richie Incognito – ankle
LB Lorenzo Alexander – rest
RB LeSean McCoy – rest
DT Kyle Williams – rest
TE Logan Thomas – personal – not injury related
FULL PRACTICE
LB Preston Brown -shoulder
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
