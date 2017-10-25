Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 25, 2017 – 3:45 pm

Jordan Poyer and Richie Incognito were the new additions to Buffalo’s injury report this week. Both are considered day to day.

Poyer was encouraged that he was able to work on the side on Wednesday as he was held out of practice.

“I feel good especially after the kind of injury it was,” said Poyer. “Right now, it’s just kind of day to day. Every single day it’s gotten a lot better. A lot better than I expected it to heal so far. So day to day. I was able to job around today and it felt really good so we’ll see.”

DID NOT PRACTICE

CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring

S Jordan Poyer – knee

G Richie Incognito – ankle

LB Lorenzo Alexander – rest

RB LeSean McCoy – rest

DT Kyle Williams – rest

TE Logan Thomas – personal – not injury related

FULL PRACTICE

LB Preston Brown -shoulder

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle