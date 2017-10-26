Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 26, 2017 – 3:06 pm

Two starters on defense and one on offense are trying to work their way back from injuries suffered in last week’s game to be ready to play Sunday against Oakland. But right now none of them have been able to get on the practice field.

E.J. Gaines, Richie Incognito and Jordan Poyer all missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday. Head coach Sean McDermott provided updates.

“(Both Gaines and Poyer) are day to day at this point, so we’ll see,” said McDermott.

As for Incognito, there were no plans from the start of the week to practice him Wednesday or Thursday.

“Yeah that was the plan,” McDermott. “We’re sticking with the plan right now. He’s getting better every day.”

DID NOT PRACTICE

LB Ramon Humber – thumb

TE Charles Clay – knee

CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring

S Jordan Poyer – knee

G Richie Incognito – ankle

FULL PRACTICE

LB Preston Brown – shoulder

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle