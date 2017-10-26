Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on October 26, 2017 – 2:59 pm

Bills fans, mark your calendars because this weekend is One Buffalo Weekend!

With the Sabres taking on the San Jose Sharks at home on Saturday, Oct. 28, and the Bills hosting the Oakland Raiders at New Era Field on Sunday, Oct. 29, it’ll be a Buffalo sports weekend to remember.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of 100 level tickets to the Sabres game and a pair of Jim Kelly Club tickets for the Bills game, see below! The sweepstakes ends on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.