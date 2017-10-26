Inside The Bills

Raiders could be short at corner too SundayPosted by on October 26, 2017 – 9:27 am
The Bills had to add a corner to their roster this week as a contingency plan in case E.J. Gaines can’t return from a hamstring injury suffered last Sunday. Their opponent this weekend, the Oakland Raiders, might find themselves shorthanded at cornerback too.
Starting CB David Amerson did not practice on Wednesday due to a foot injury. Neither did his backup, rookie Gareon Conley due to a shin injury. Starting S Karl Joseph was also limited with a groin injury.
Oakland does have bodies on their roster, however at the cornerback position. The Raiders carry six corners on their 53-man roster.
|Oakland Raiders
|Practice report
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|David Amerson
|Foot
|Did not part.
|CB
|Gareon Conley
|Shin
|Did not part.
|LB
|Cory James
|Knee
|Limited
|S
|Karl Joseph
|Groin
|Limited
|LB
|Marquel Lee
|Ankle
|Limited
|LB
|Nicholas Morrow
|Ankle
|Limited
|T
|Marshall Newhouse
|Foot
|Limited
|TE
|Lee Smith
|Knee
|Limited
