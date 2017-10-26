Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 26, 2017 – 9:27 am

The Bills had to add a corner to their roster this week as a contingency plan in case E.J. Gaines can’t return from a hamstring injury suffered last Sunday. Their opponent this weekend, the Oakland Raiders, might find themselves shorthanded at cornerback too.

Starting CB David Amerson did not practice on Wednesday due to a foot injury. Neither did his backup, rookie Gareon Conley due to a shin injury. Starting S Karl Joseph was also limited with a groin injury.

Oakland does have bodies on their roster, however at the cornerback position. The Raiders carry six corners on their 53-man roster.