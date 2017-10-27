Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on October 27, 2017 – 9:19 am

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is proud to announce that Kelly Hanzlian has won the 50-50 raffle for the Bills-Buccaneers game. The jackpot was $130, 369 with a winning ticket for $65, 185.

Congratulations, Kelly!

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is seeking volunteers to sell 50/50 raffle tickets at each 2017 Buffalo Bills home game. Volunteers arrive early and sell raffle tickets pregame until the end of the 3rd quarter, when the winner is drawn. Please note: Volunteers for the 50-50 raffle must be 18 years or older.

If you or someone you know might be interested, please click here.