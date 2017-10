Posted by Chris Brown on October 27, 2017 – 3:15 pm

As we covered on Buffalobills.com, both Richie Incognito and Jordan Poyer are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Incognito is looking more likely than Poyer. Here’s the full injury report.

OUT

LB Ramon Humber – thumb

TE Charles Clay – knee

CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring

QUESTIONABLE

S Jordan Poyer – knee

G Richie Incognito – ankle

