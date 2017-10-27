Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 27, 2017 – 12:21 pm

We’ll see if the Bills can remain undefeated at home against the Raiders Sunday. Here are your questions on Twitter @ChrisBrownBills and email at AskChris@bills.nfl.net.

1 – @ChrisBrownBills

What’s the best deal we get for Boldin?

Todd Burger Brown

@AllTimeBodacity

CB: Here’s my thought on all this Boldin trade request stuff. First, the change of heart is pretty disappointing. He could’ve made a difference for this offense and he bails after being on Buffalo’s roster for a week. Now two months later he wants to play again? C’mon.

As for trade value for him, I think the market is extremely limited. If Boldin and his agent think they can get one of the three Florida teams to pony up a draft choice for a 35-year old receiver, who may retire again at season’s end, it’s a long shot at best.

I think they’re going to have to extend their search and cast a wider net. How far from his Florida home is he willing to play? Atlanta? New Orleans? Charlotte? All these teams have established passing weapons, much like Miami and Tampa Bay.

To answer your question though I expect the Bills to ask for a defined draft pick. Reason why is if it’s a conditional pick and Boldin doesn’t meet the conditions then the Bills get nothing in return. I can’t see GM Brandon Beane going for any kind of conditional compensation, especially if Miami, a division opponent, for some reason is interested.

Short of a major injury to an important receiver in a team’s offense, I can’t see a trade coming to fruition in the time frame laid out in the letter. So I’d say in all likelihood he doesn’t find a suitable trade partner and sits.

2 – @ChrisBrownBills

What is the status on keeping Tyrod around for another season? If he wins this week are we looking at more Tyrod in the future?

Sumpy

@JBrind95

CB: I fully expect the Bills coaching staff and front office to let the season play out. It’s too early now to make an assessment as to what the powers that be at One Bills Drive will do concerning Taylor’s future. Right now Taylor is playing well for the most part, but I think the front office and the coaching staff will need to see where it all goes the rest of the way before determining Taylor’s future. He is under contract for 2018.

3 – @ChrisBrownBills

How much Thompson will we see?

Mike

@Super_Strat

CB: Thompson got just 21 snaps last week and posted a 100-yard receiving day. I anticipate he’ll get a good deal more than the 31 percent of the offensive snaps he had last week against the Raiders. Rookie Zay Jones has been getting the most time on the field among the outside receivers, so it’s likely that Andre Holmes’ time on the field could take a hit if Thompson sees more action.

Head coach Sean McDermott said this week that it is a production business and Thompson produced, so I’d expect he gets closer to half the snaps depending on the game plan and whether offensive coordinator Rick Dennison has more two tight end sets as opposed to three wide.

4 – @ChrisBrownBills

What’s the chances of the Bills trading for another WR before the trade deadline?

James Gresham

@Slrydaz21

CB: I think anything is possible for the right price. I know many are speculating with five offensive tackles on the roster that the Bills will deal from that surplus to address a shortage somewhere else on the roster. For me that position is cornerback. Of course I think the Bills would be hard pressed to find a club willing to part with a cornerback in midseason for an offensive tackle, unless they were in a supremely desperate situation.

The compensation for the Bills at this point in the year for any player they might part with is more likely to be a draft choice than it is a player of major substance who can help them right now.

5 – @ChrisBrownBills

Do the successes of mobile QBs like Tyrod and Russell Wilson suggest that some teams like #GoBills and #Seahawks might be more interested in Lamar Jackson?

Dean Kindig

@TCBILLS_Astro

CB: That seems like a bit of a jump. Yes, Wilson has been successful in using his mobility, as has Taylor, but Wilson also has the second-highest career passer rating in league history (99.3) behind only Aaron Rodgers (104.1) according to Pro-Football-Reference. He’s also in the top 10 all-time in completion percentage (64.6%). So he’s a pretty darn good passer.

I don’t think Lamar Jackson has the passing accuracy right now to be on the same level as Wilson. If his accuracy is an issue in college, it will certainly be one in the NFL where the windows are a lot tighter. Though his completion percentage is better this year (60%), I don’t know that it’ll get where it needs to be to convince teams that he should be a high draft choice.

Fantastic athletic talent, and a rocket for an arm, but accuracy counts more than power and strength. He’s one of the more interesting cases, because he’s a dynamic college QB, but at the pro level it’s hard to see him having just as much success.