Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 27, 2017 – 9:27 am

The Raiders were already dealing with a couple of cornerback injuries, but at the very least it was anticipated that starting S Karl Joseph would be able to return from a groin injury to play Sunday against the Bills. But Joseph went from a limited participant on Wednesday to a non-participant Thursday.

More will be known based on Joseph’s status at practice later today, but if he can’t play Erik Harris is his backup on Oakland’s depth chart. Keith McGill is the other backup safety and then there’s rookie Shalom Luani.

Meanwhile starting CB David Amerson is looking less and less likely to play due to a foot injury. His backup, rookie Gareon Conley continues to be sidelined by a shin injury.