Inside The Bills

Raiders down 2 CBs, S Joseph doubtful

Posted by Chris Brown on October 28, 2017 – 1:06 pm

The Raiders will be down a pair of cornerbacks and may not have starting S Karl Joseph on Sunday against the Bills. 

Starting CB David Amerson is out along with his backup Gareon Conley. 

Perhaps more important is starting S Karl Joseph is doubtful with a groin injury. 

If Joseph can’t go on Sunday, head coach Jack Del Rio has indicated that rookie Shalom Luani could get the start. 

Here’s a look at Oakland’s injury report for the game. 

OUT

CB David Amerson – Foot 

CB Gareon Conley -Shin 

DOUBTFUL

S Karl Joseph – Groin 

QUESTIONABLE

LB Cory James – Knee 

LB Marquel Lee – Ankle 

LB Nicholas Morrow – Ankle 

T Marshall Newhouse -Foot 
P Marquette King – Rt. Groin 


