Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 28, 2017 – 1:06 pm

The Raiders will be down a pair of cornerbacks and may not have starting S Karl Joseph on Sunday against the Bills.

Starting CB David Amerson is out along with his backup Gareon Conley.

Perhaps more important is starting S Karl Joseph is doubtful with a groin injury.

If Joseph can’t go on Sunday, head coach Jack Del Rio has indicated that rookie Shalom Luani could get the start.

Here’s a look at Oakland’s injury report for the game.

OUT

CB David Amerson – Foot

CB Gareon Conley -Shin

DOUBTFUL

S Karl Joseph – Groin

QUESTIONABLE

LB Cory James – Knee

LB Marquel Lee – Ankle

LB Nicholas Morrow – Ankle

T Marshall Newhouse -Foot

P Marquette King – Rt. Groin