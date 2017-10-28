Raiders down 2 CBs, S Joseph doubtfulPosted by on October 28, 2017 – 1:06 pm
The Raiders will be down a pair of cornerbacks and may not have starting S Karl Joseph on Sunday against the Bills.
Starting CB David Amerson is out along with his backup Gareon Conley.
Perhaps more important is starting S Karl Joseph is doubtful with a groin injury.
If Joseph can’t go on Sunday, head coach Jack Del Rio has indicated that rookie Shalom Luani could get the start.
Here’s a look at Oakland’s injury report for the game.
OUT
CB David Amerson – Foot
CB Gareon Conley -Shin
DOUBTFUL
S Karl Joseph – Groin
QUESTIONABLE
LB Cory James – Knee
LB Marquel Lee – Ankle
LB Nicholas Morrow – Ankle
T Marshall Newhouse -Foot
P Marquette King – Rt. Groin
Tags: Raiders injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills