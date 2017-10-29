Stats that stood outPosted by on October 29, 2017 – 7:30 pm
Here’s a look at some stats that stood out in Sunday’s win over the Raiders.
Derek Carr when targeting Amari Cooper
Week 7 vs. KC – 11 completions on 19 targets, 210 yards, 2 TDs, 131.5 rating
Week 8 vs. BUF – 5 completions on 10 targets, 48 yards, 1 INT, 24.1 rating
Buffalo leads the NFL in turnover margin at plus-14 after getting four more takeaways Sunday. The last 20 teams with the NFL’s best turnover differential made the playoffs.
Total punt return yards – Oakland – 2 returns for 11 yards
Total kick return yards – Oakland – 5 kick returns, 68 yards, 13.6 avg.
Oakland third down conversions 3-for-10 (30%)
Takeaways – Buffalo 4, Oakland 0
Time of possession – Oakland 24:23, Buffalo 35:37
173 – LeSean McCoy’s total yards from scrimmage
Trae Elston – 11 tackles (led team), 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
Bills pass defense – 8 pass breakups, 2 INTs
Andre Holmes – limited snaps – 3 catches, 51 yards, 1 TD
Tags: Bills-Raiders
Posted in Inside the Bills