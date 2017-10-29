Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 29, 2017 – 7:30 pm

Here’s a look at some stats that stood out in Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

Derek Carr when targeting Amari Cooper

Week 7 vs. KC – 11 completions on 19 targets, 210 yards, 2 TDs, 131.5 rating

Week 8 vs. BUF – 5 completions on 10 targets, 48 yards, 1 INT, 24.1 rating

Buffalo leads the NFL in turnover margin at plus-14 after getting four more takeaways Sunday. The last 20 teams with the NFL’s best turnover differential made the playoffs.

Total punt return yards – Oakland – 2 returns for 11 yards

Total kick return yards – Oakland – 5 kick returns, 68 yards, 13.6 avg.

Oakland third down conversions 3-for-10 (30%)

Takeaways – Buffalo 4, Oakland 0

Time of possession – Oakland 24:23, Buffalo 35:37

173 – LeSean McCoy’s total yards from scrimmage

Trae Elston – 11 tackles (led team), 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

Bills pass defense – 8 pass breakups, 2 INTs

Andre Holmes – limited snaps – 3 catches, 51 yards, 1 TD