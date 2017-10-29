Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 29, 2017 – 10:36 am

Raiders WR Amari Cooper certainly won’t be foreign to Tre’Davious White in the least on Sunday. The LSU product faced him in college when the two of them were playing in the SEC. What impresses White so much about Cooper’s game is his ability to just get away from coverage.

“Amari, he’s been doing it since college. I faced him for two years so I know how tough it is,” White said. “He’s one of the most talented guys I’ve ever faced. His routes are better than any receiver I ever faced going all the way back to college. He gets in and out of his breaks like I don’t know what. So we just have to try to minimize the big plays and stay on top of things.”

White is also hoping his defensive line gets their hands up in the passing lanes knowing the Derek Carr gets the ball out fast in an effort to neutralize the pass rush.

“Our defensive line is going to do a good job of getting their hands up to bat some balls or get some balls in the air,” he said.