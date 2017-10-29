Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 29, 2017 – 11:10 am

Thus far this season, opponents of the Bills have barely blitzed Tyrod Taylor. They don’t want to send their ends up the field on a rush only to leave big gaps behind their pass rushers for Taylor to exploit with his legs. That’s why he’s seen the third-fewest blitzes by percentage on his drop backs this season.

Lowest Pct of Drop backs Facing Blitz – 2017

Eli Manning, NYG 15.9%

Ben Roethlisberger, Pit 17.7%

Tyrod Taylor, Buf 18.1% (34/188)

Andy Dalton, Cin 18.8%

Proof of Taylor’s effectiveness in defeating the blitz is visible in where he ranks for the players with the highest percentage of rushes that go for 10 yards or more. The Bills QB ranks second in the NFL with more than 18 percent of his runs going for double digits.

Highest Pct of Rushes Gaining 10+ Yards – 2017

Orleans Darkwa, NYG 19.6%

Tyrod Taylor, Buf 18.4% (7/38)

Cam Newton, Car 18.4% (9/49)

Alex Collins, Bal 16.1%

Kareem Hunt, KC 15.3%

The Raiders zone blitz looks so far this season employ only three pass rushers as they drop eight into coverage. Oakland will likely force Taylor to read coverage where they’re hoping he’ll hesitate allowing the undermanned rush to get to him. But if Taylor finds a running lane, he’ll make the Raiders. pay.