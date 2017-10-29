Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 29, 2017 – 9:12 am

Shareece Wright is all too familiar with one of Oakland’s top receiving threats. Wright faced Michael Crabtree in games, so he has some working knowledge of what to expect.

Wright played against the Raiders last season as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. He looked at some of that tape to make sure he has a handle on how the likes of Crabtree played against him.

“Last year I played them and so I go back and see how they tried to attack me,” he said. “So I’ll do that and look at their last three or four games (this season).”

The Bills veteran corner felt he had a good game against Oakland, but gave up a couple of big plays, both of which went for touchdowns.

“I know I gave up two touchdowns,” he said. “So that’s one of the things I have to look at closely. I had a good game and two bad plays. I don’t want a repeat of that.”

Wright gave up a five-yard touchdown pass when he got caught peeking in the offensive backfield on a goal-to-go play from the Ravens five-yard line. By looking into the backfield, Wright didn’t get a good jam on Crabtree off the line. He slipped off and caught a fade pass from Derek Carr in the back right corner of the end zone.

Then in the fourth quarter, Wright unfortunately gave up what proved to be the game-winning touchdown with 2:12 left in the game on a 23-yard hook up between Carr and Crabtree. Wright finished with two tackles and a pair of pass breakups in the one-point loss.

“I expect them to come at me,” Wright said. “Being in the secondary and with a team like this they’re going to throw at you and they know who they want to throw the ball to.”