Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 30, 2017 – 11:30 am

The return of Cordy Glenn has certainly helped Buffalo’s offensive line round into form and find a groove the last two games. An underrated left tackle, Glenn performed admirably each of the last two games in pass protection and the run game. With him in the starting lineup, and rookie Dion Dawkins the swing tackle, the Bills are in very good standing at a very important position.

“Any time you get a guy like Cordy back, it helps,” said Eric Wood. “But I don’t want to take anything away from Dion. Dion really impressed me in his time. We have two, good, left tackle options right now. But Cordy is an elite player in this league. He’s played at an elite level for a long time. But I’m really excited about Dion’s future.”