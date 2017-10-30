Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 30, 2017 – 6:31 pm

For a Thursday night game an injury report is required of each team on Monday with an estimation of what the participation level of injured players would be if there was a full scale practice.

Naturally a day after a game that isn’t the case, but there were two players who are making their way back into the practice fold and one new addition.

Jordan Poyer and Ramon Humber were both listed as limited. Humber hasn’t practiced in a month due to a thumb injury that required surgery. So a limited designation today is a sign that he’s getting to a point where he can practice again.

Poyer missed last week’s game, but is trying to return to the lineup Thursday night and made good progress over the weekend according to coach McDermott.

Eric Wood is the new addition with an ankle injury and was designated a limited participant.

Charles Clay and E.J. Gaines did not practice. Here’s a look at the full injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

TE Charles Clay – knee

CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C Eric Wood – ankle

G Richie Incognito – ankle

LB Ramon Humber – thumb

S Jordan Poyer- knee

FULL PRACTICE

WR Zay Jones – shoulder

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle