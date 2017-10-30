Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on October 30, 2017 – 9:40 am

It was 1960, the very first year the Buffalo Bills played in the American Football League, when William Hein first purchased season tickets for his family. After spending a season sitting through every different kind of weather imaginable, his son, William Hein II, became hooked. Over the past 57 years, the season tickets were passed from father to son, creating a long-standing tradition of Bills football.

“I grew up with football all the time,” stated Hein II, who regularly attended Ohio State football games where his father was the announcer, as well as Bills games.

One of his favorite memories was traveling by limo to a Bills Monday night game. Aside from the VIP transportation, Hein II had the opportunity to witness football from the press box where his father assisted in announcing the game – a behind-the-scenes perspective few fans ever witness.

Over the years of watching his all-time favorite players, specials teams legend Steve Tasker and defensive end Bruce Smith, his love for the Bills only grew. He distinctly remembers the AFC Championship game when the Bills beat the Raiders, earning a spot in Super Bowl XXV.

“Not many people remember how cold it was,” stated Hein II. “My drink froze by the time I got back to my seat.”

Though he no longer lives in Buffalo, Hein II still travels from South Carolina when he can to attend a game. These days, he enjoys cheering on guard Richie Incognito. Like many other Bills fans, his favorite part of game day is the tailgate. When the Hein family makes a trip to New Era Field, they make a weekend out of it. They take the time to catch up with friends in the RV lot on Saturday and then cook special food for an early tailgate on Sunday.

As a Season Ticket Member, Hein II enjoys many of the perks that accompany his membership. If he had to pick a favorite benefit, it would be his personal Account Representative.

Congratulations, William!

The Buffalo Bills would like to thank William for his many years of being a dedicated Bills Season Ticket Member and our Season Ticket Member of the Game. In addition to William being selected as a Season Ticket Member of the Game, he received two pregame on-field passes to the Raiders versus Bills game on Oct. 29, a club seat upgrade, an autographed item and select 2017 Bills merchandise.

