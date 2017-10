Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 30, 2017 – 9:23 pm

The Jets had a couple of defensive starters designated as sidelined on Monday. New York listed DE Muhammad Wilkerson and CB Morris Claiborne as non-participants for practice.

Fellow starting CB Buster Skrine is also trying to return from a concussion. He was listed as limited.

Here’s a look at the full Jets injury report.

POS. PLAYER INJURY MONDAY (10/30) DL STINSON, ED NECK DNP RB THOMAS, LAWRENCE CONCUSSION DNP DL WILKERSON, MUHAMMAD SHOULDER/FOOT DNP TE LEGGETT, JORDAN KNEE DNP DB CLAIBORNE, MORRIS FOOT DNP DB BROOKS, TERRENCE HAMSTRING DNP OL QVALE, BRENT TOE LP DB SKRINE, BUSTER CONCUSSION LP OL SHELL, BRANDON NECK LP RB FORTÉ, MATT KNEE LP OL BEACHUM, KELVIN KNEE FP OL CARPENTER, JAMES SHOULDER FP OL WINTERS, BRIAN ABDOMEN FP LB CARTER, BRUCE HAND FP DL MCLENDON, STEVE HAMSTRING FP

