Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 30, 2017 – 10:57 am

It’s a short, compressed week for the Bills to not only prepare for the Jets, but to travel and allow their bodies to physically recover. Most players will tell you a week this short doesn’t allow the body to completely recover from the physical demands of Sunday’s game, but everyone has to do their best.

“You’ve got to get your body back—quick recovery,” said Eric Wood. “Everything has to speed up as far as preparation goes. A lot of time spent at home studying as well as at the building. It’s tough on players and coaches, but the way I look at it, it’s a chance for us to play in prime time which we don’t do a ton. I’m looking forward to it.”