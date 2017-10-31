Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on October 31, 2017 – 2:20 pm

The Buffalo Bills are once again proudly partnering with ADPRO Sports in 2017, to recognize some of the best high school football coaches Western New York has to offer, through the High School Coach of the Week program. Throughout the 2017 high school football season, the Bills and ADPRO Sports will recognize 11 coaches from both the Buffalo and Rochester regions on buffalobills.com. The winners will be selected by a committee of high school football experts from each region.

The Buffalo Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 9 of the 2017 season is Glen Graham, head coach of the Cleveland Hill Golden Eagles. Coming into the Class C semifinals, Cleveland Hill was sitting at 7-1 on the season. Taking on Silver Creek, the Golden Eagles put together several impressive drives. Down 7-0 in the second quarter, junior running back Aaron Wahler capped a Golden Eagles 10-play, 73-yard drive, with a one-yard touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, Cleveland Hill was back on top. The next series proved equally as inspired for the Golden Eagles, as junior running back Javon Thomas went 68 yards to the house for another score. Closing out the matchup 24-7, Cleveland Hill has advanced to 8-1 on the campaign and will face Southwestern next in the Class C Championship round.

The Rochester Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 9 is Erik Werner, head coach of the Hornell Red Raiders. On Saturday, Oct. 28, Hornell traveled to play the Batavia Blue Devils in the Class B semifinals. Staring down a 7-0 deficit after the first quarter, the Red Raiders managed to even the score before halftime. The momentum quickly swung in Hornell’s favor at the start of the third quarter, as senior Spencer Weyand returned a kick for 68 yards and put the Red Raiders in position to score. Just three plays later, senior ball carrier Hunter Babcock found the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. Scoring 19 unanswered points, the Red Raiders defeated the Blue Devils 26-7. Advancing to a perfect 9-0, Hornell is scheduled to play Livonia on Saturday, Nov. 4.

