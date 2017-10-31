Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 31, 2017 – 10:50 pm

On a short week a starter on offense and defense are still trying to heal up. Richie Incognito and E.J. Gaines were both kept off the practice field on Tuesday. Incognito played last Sunday with an ankle sprain and got through the game, but is likely sore. Gaines is trying to recover from a hamstring injury suffered against the Buccaneers in Week 7. Their official status will be known on Wednesday for Thursday night’s game.

The news is much more encouraging for S Jordan Poyer. He said he’s optimistic about returning to the lineup after missing last week’s game with a knee injury.

“I’m encouraged and I feel like I’ll be ready to go on Thursday night,” said Poyer. “Every day has been a lot better. It’s just a matter of when is going to be the day when I’m able to cut and do everything I want to do. I’m able to do that so that’s been a real positive.”

LB Ramon Humber is also closer to returning to the lineup after he participated in practice on Tuesday on a limited basis. Here’s the full injury report.