Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 31, 2017 – 10:39 am

Bills RB LeSean McCoy has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his 151-yard rushing performance that included a 48-yard touchdown. Here’s a look at his competition this week.

McCoy is going up against Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, who rolled up 132 yards and a touchdown in a loss to New England. Baltimore’s Alex Collins had 113-yard rushing day last Thursday in a rout of the Dolphins.

To vote for Shady go to NFL.com to cast your ballot. Voting for this week’s winners is open until Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter using #AirandGround and the nominee’s last name.