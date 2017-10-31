Inside The Bills

 

Wilkerson, Claiborne unable to practice for Jets

Posted by Chris Brown on October 31, 2017 – 10:56 pm

It’s not looking good for Jets Pro Bowl DL Muhammad Wilkerson. He and starting CB Morris Claiborne were unable to practice for a second straight day.

Head coach Todd Bowles expressed doubt that Wilkerson would be ready to return from shoulder and foot injuries in time for Thursday night’s game. He thought Claiborne would be able to get back in time for the game against the Bills, but after missing Tuesday’s practice that hope had to take a hit. Claiborne is dealing with a foot injury.

Starting RT Brandon Shell also had a setback as he went from a limited participant Monday to a non-participant on Tuesday with a neck injury. Here’s a look at the Jets injury report.

POS. PLAYER INJURY TUESDAY (10/31)
RB THOMAS, LAWRENCE CONCUSSION DNP
DL WILKERSON, MUHAMMAD SHOULDER/FOOT DNP
OL SHELL, BRANDON NECK DNP
DB CLAIBORNE, MORRIS FOOT DNP
DB BROOKS, TERRENCE HAMSTRING DNP
DB SKRINE, BUSTER CONCUSSION LP
RB FORTÉ, MATT KNEE LP
OL BEACHUM, KELVIN KNEE FP
OL CARPENTER, JAMES SHOULDER FP
OL WINTERS, BRIAN ABDOMEN FP
OL QVALE, BRENT TOE FP
LB CARTER, BRUCE HAND FP
DL MCLENDON, STEVE HAMSTRING FP

