Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 31, 2017 – 10:56 pm

It’s not looking good for Jets Pro Bowl DL Muhammad Wilkerson. He and starting CB Morris Claiborne were unable to practice for a second straight day.

Head coach Todd Bowles expressed doubt that Wilkerson would be ready to return from shoulder and foot injuries in time for Thursday night’s game. He thought Claiborne would be able to get back in time for the game against the Bills, but after missing Tuesday’s practice that hope had to take a hit. Claiborne is dealing with a foot injury.

Starting RT Brandon Shell also had a setback as he went from a limited participant Monday to a non-participant on Tuesday with a neck injury. Here’s a look at the Jets injury report.

POS. PLAYER INJURY TUESDAY (10/31) RB THOMAS, LAWRENCE CONCUSSION DNP DL WILKERSON, MUHAMMAD SHOULDER/FOOT DNP OL SHELL, BRANDON NECK DNP DB CLAIBORNE, MORRIS FOOT DNP DB BROOKS, TERRENCE HAMSTRING DNP DB SKRINE, BUSTER CONCUSSION LP RB FORTÉ, MATT KNEE LP OL BEACHUM, KELVIN KNEE FP OL CARPENTER, JAMES SHOULDER FP OL WINTERS, BRIAN ABDOMEN FP OL QVALE, BRENT TOE FP LB CARTER, BRUCE HAND FP DL MCLENDON, STEVE HAMSTRING FP

