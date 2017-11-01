Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 1, 2017 – 4:20 pm

The Bills made a roster move on their practice squad Saturday.

Buffalo signed TE Jason Croom. The 6-4, 246-pound Tennessee product was originally signed by the Bills an undrafted rookie back in May.

He was waived-injured by the team on Aug. 20th, but was eligible to re-sign with the team now that he’s healthy.

To make room on the practice squad for Croom, the Bills released TE Ryan O’Malley, who was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 10th.