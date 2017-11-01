Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 1, 2017 – 11:41 am

The Bills final injury report is out for Thursday night’s game, and there aren’t any surprises.

TE Charles Clay and CB E.J. Gaines were both seen as unlikely to play against the Jets and have been officially declared out for the game.

LB Ramon Humber, now a month removed from thumb surgery is questionable along with S Jordan Poyer, who missed last week’s game due to a knee injury. Poyer told reporters Tuesday that he believes he’ll play Thursday night.

“I was able to finally get on the field and do everything that I wanted myself to be able to do in order to play on Thursday,” Poyer said. “Talking positive and I’m going to continue treatments in order to set myself up to play on Thursday. I’m excited about the opportunity that I’ll have to get out there and play on Thursday night.”

Richie Incognito will start on Thursday night at left guard. After practicing fully on Wednesday he was removed from the team’s injury report altogether.

Here’s the Bills full injury report.

OUT

TE Charles Clay – knee

CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ramon Humber – thumb

S Jordan Poyer – knee