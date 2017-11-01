Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on November 1, 2017 – 6:14 pm

At Buffalo’s Week 8 matchup against the Oakland Raiders, the Bills recognized the Family Justice Center of Erie County as the One Buffalo Organization of the Game. In honor of the organization’s contributions and commitment to the community, Bills fullback Mike Tolbert proudly presented the group with a commemorative game ball. Additionally, the Family Justice Center of Erie County will receive a donation.

With input from the players, the Buffalo Bills will continue to celebrate a different local organization at each home game this season.

Congratulations!