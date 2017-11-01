Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 1, 2017 – 4:18 pm

The Jets have two big question marks for Thursday night’s game on defense and it looks like they’ll be without their starting right tackle.

Jets RT Brandon Shell had a setback with a neck injury and has not practiced the last two days. Ben Ijalana or Brent Qvale will start in his place.

Meanwhile DE Muhammad Wilkerson and CB Morris Claiborne are both questionable even though neither were able to practice all week.

CB Buster Skrine was removed from the Jets injury report Wednesday and is expected to return from a concussion suffered two weeks ago.

Out

RB Lawrence Thomas (concussion)

Doubtful

S Terrence Brooks (hamstring), T Brandon Shell (neck)

Questionable

CB Morris Claiborne (foot), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot)