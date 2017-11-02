Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 2, 2017 – 2:14 pm

Buffalo’s pass game production this season has been sorely lacking. Part of it has been due to injury, with Jordan Matthews missing time with a thumb injury. Charles Clay will miss three games counting tonight’s matchup with the Jets. But the Bills are way behind the league average in terms of receptions and receiving yards. Hopefully new acquisition Kelvin Benjamin helps to boost those numbers in time. Here’s how much Buffalo’s pass game numbers have trailed league averages.

From their wide receivers specifically, the Bills have almost half the production of the league average in receptions and receiving yards.

Bills’ WRs, 2017 – Numbers Compared to NFL Averages

Buf NFL Avg per Team

Receptions 45 83.7

Rec Yards 594 1073

Both Buffalo’s 45 receptions by receivers and 594 receiving yards by receivers are league lows. Jordan Matthews leads Bills receivers with 15 catches, tied for 136th in the league, 78th among wide receivers.

So far this season, Benjamin has double the number of receptions of Matthews with 32 catches so far this year and his 475 receiving yards is just over 100 yards behind the entire Bills receiving corps (594). The big wideout is expected to eventually move into Buffalo’s top receiving role.