Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 2, 2017 – 12:37 pm

The Jets were getting a little tired of hearing about LeSean McCoy this week in interviews with New York reporters. New York DT Steve McClendon felt they were pumping up the abilities of Buffalo’s feature back a bit too much. So he made sure everybody understood that the Jets don’t see him as some super human talent.

“He’s not a superhero,” McLendon told the Daily News this week of McCoy. “You don’t want to make it seem

like he can’t be stopped. He’s an amazing athlete. He can do some things with the football that you see done on the basketball court. I give him that. … (But) this is how I look at everybody. And like I said, no disrespect to anybody. They put on their pads just like I do. They put on their pants just like I do. They put on their helmet just like I do. They put on their jersey just like I do. It doesn’t make no difference to me.

“Every superhero gets knocked down some time. Ya’ll looking at him as a superhero. We’re looking at him just like an ordinary man that has to be stopped.”