Posted by Chris Brown on November 2, 2017 – 3:35 pm

Thanks to the voting of Bills fans, RB LeSean McCoy was named FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his Week 8 performance in Buffalo’s win over Oakland.

McCoy rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Bills 34-14 victory last Sunday. Here’s a look at some of his highlights from last week. Because of his win, $2,000 will be given to The USO in McCoy’s name.

Tags: LeSean McCoy Posted in Inside the Bills