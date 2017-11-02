Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 2, 2017 – 4:25 pm

The Bills defense has done a good job of holding opponents down on the scoreboard, with the exception of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. The Jets aren’t exactly a juggernaut on offense, but holding New York under 27 points tonight looks like a pretty important number with respect to the game history between these two division rivals.

Buffalo has won six of the last eight meetings with the Jets, and dating back to 2010, 27 points scored has been the difference for the Jets when facing the Bills.

Since 2010, when the Jets put up 27 points against the Bills they win. When they don’t, they lose, as seen by the

won-loss table below.

Jets, 2010-2017 – Record Breakdown vs. Bills

Scoring 27+ points: 8-0

Scoring fewer than 27: 0-7

When the Jets score fewer than 27, they’re winless against the Bills. When they score more than 27 they’re undefeated.