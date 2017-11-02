Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 2, 2017 – 5:40 pm

The Bills takeaway streak has been well documented. For those who don’t know, Buffalo has gone five straight games with at least two takeaways, matching their longest streak since 2011. And in each of their last four they’ve had at least three takeaways, the longest stretch since 2004-2005. Here’s a problem the Jets have, which should help the Bills in their effort to continue their takeaway trend.

New York is one of just three NFL clubs this season to have at least one turnover in every game they’ve played this season. The only other clubs are Cleveland and Cincinnati.

So while the Bills may not roll up four takeaways like they did last week in the 20-point win over Oakland, they stand a good chance of getting at least one or two tonight.