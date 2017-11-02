Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 2, 2017 – 3:35 pm

For Zay Jones, tonight will be the first primetime game of his NFL career. But the rookie receiver, who makes it a point to stay grounded in the way he approaches his job, is trying to downplay the bright lights and exposure to a national audience tonight against the Jets.

“I won’t try to make it a bigger deal than what it is,” Jones said. “There will be more eyes, but I have the same job, just another game of football. It’ll be a fun time, but I’m not going to make more of it than it is.”

Coming off his most productive game on offense last week, Jones is just keeping an even keel with his emotions.

“I’m always building confidence each and every day,” Jones said. “I’ve got great timing with my quarterback and feel that groove in play, so my confidence is building and I’m working on that each and every day.”