Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 3, 2017 – 3:47 am

Bills average yards per carry – 2.9

Jets average yards per carry – 4.7

Bills net yards rushing – 63

Jets net yards rushing – 194

Time of possession – Jets – 33:30, Bills 26:30

Number of drive starts inside their own 20-yard line

Jets – 1

Bills – 3

Number of drive starts from their own 25-yard line or in

Jets – 3

Bills – 10

Number of drive starts in the opponent’s territory

Jets – 3

Bills – 0

Number of sacks by LBs

Bills – 0

Jets – 4

Number of QB hits

Bills – 4

Jets – 11

Number of QB sacks

Bills – 1

Jets – 7

Tyrod Taylor’s completion percentage (72.5%) (29-40 passing)

Offensive plays of 20 yards or more in the game

Bills – 2

Jets – 6

Bills total number of possession – 13

Bills number of possessions that went three-and-out – 4

Number of Bills possessions that gained fewer than 10 net yards – 6