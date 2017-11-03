Inside The Bills

Stats that stood outPosted by on November 3, 2017 – 3:47 am
Bills average yards per carry – 2.9
Jets average yards per carry – 4.7
Bills net yards rushing – 63
Jets net yards rushing – 194
Time of possession – Jets – 33:30, Bills 26:30
Number of drive starts inside their own 20-yard line
Jets – 1
Bills – 3
Number of drive starts from their own 25-yard line or in
Jets – 3
Bills – 10
Number of drive starts in the opponent’s territory
Jets – 3
Bills – 0
Number of sacks by LBs
Bills – 0
Jets – 4
Number of QB hits
Bills – 4
Jets – 11
Number of QB sacks
Bills – 1
Jets – 7
Tyrod Taylor’s completion percentage (72.5%) (29-40 passing)
Offensive plays of 20 yards or more in the game
Bills – 2
Jets – 6
Bills total number of possession – 13
Bills number of possessions that went three-and-out – 4
Number of Bills possessions that gained fewer than 10 net yards – 6
