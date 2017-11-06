Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 6, 2017 – 10:55 am

The Bills made a move on their practice squad Monday signing RB Marcus Murphy.

Murphy, 26, a former seventh-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2015, was most recently on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. He’s also spent time on the Jets practice squad and with the Saints his first two NFL seasons.

The 5-8, 193-pound back has seen most of his time on special teams and has return experience.

To make room for him on the roster, the Bills released OL Will Pericak.