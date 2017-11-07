Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on November 7, 2017 – 3:08 pm

The Buffalo Bills are once again proudly partnering with ADPRO Sports in 2017, to recognize some of the best high school football coaches Western New York has to offer, through the High School Coach of the Week program. Throughout the 2017 high school football season, the Bills and ADPRO Sports will recognize 11 coaches from both the Buffalo and Rochester regions on buffalobills.com. The winners will be selected by a committee of high school football experts from each region.

The Buffalo Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 10 of the 2017 season is Mike Vastola, head coach of West Seneca West. On Saturday, Nov. 4, West Seneca West took on South Park at New Era Field for the Section VI Class A Championship. With both teams coming into the contest at a perfect 9-0 on the season, it was clear that it would be tough game. Senior quarterback Matt Myers led the way for West Seneca West on offense, completing 15 of 23 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown and rushing for another 70 yards and a score. Nursing a narrow 20-18 lead until late in the fourth quarter, West Seneca West senior defensive back Josh Karmazyn returned an interception 75 yards to the house to extend his team’s lead. Defeating South Park 27-24, West Seneca West has advanced to 10-0 and will take on Wilson Magnet of Rochester, New York in the Far West Regional on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

The Rochester Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 10 is Greg Mortier, head coach of the Wilson Magnet Wildcats. On Friday, Nov. 3, Wilson traveled to SUNY Brockport to face Irondequoit in the Section V Class A title game. Junior ball carrier Desi Floyd made quite an impact for the Wildcats on offense, producing 242 yards rushing for three touchdowns on just 18 touches. Despite the close score at the half, Wilson pulled away in the final quarter, scoring three touchdowns. Finishing the game 40-19 over Irondequoit, the Wildcats made history as they won the Section V title for the first time. With the victory, Wilson has advanced to 9-1 on the campaign and is scheduled to play West Seneca West on Saturday, Nov. 11.

