Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 8, 2017 – 4:49 pm

The New Orleans Saints leading receiver Michael Thomas did not practice on Wednesday.

Thomas is dealing with an ankle injury. New Orleans has also been nicked up on the offensive line this season. OT Terron Armstead is the latest casualty. He didn’t practice due to a chest injury and starting guard Larry Warford was limited.

Starting S Kenny Vaccaro also missed practice.

Did Not Practice

T Terron Armstead (chest)

S Kenny Vaccaro (groin)

Limited Practice

G Larry Warford (abdomen)

WR Michael Thomas (ankle)

DE Alex Okafor (ankle)