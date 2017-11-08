Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 8, 2017 – 3:34 pm

Buffalo’s injury report on Wednesday played out just how head coach Sean McDermott said it would at his morning press conference.

OT Cordy Glenn and WR Zay Jones were the only non-participants. The only surprise was that Jones’ injury, which had initially been described as a knee injury is actually an ankle injury.

TE Charles Clay and CB E.J. Gaines were both limited as they try to return from knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

DID NOT PRACTICE

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

WR Zay Jones – ankle

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

TE Charles Clay – knee

CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring