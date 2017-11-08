Inside The Bills

Zay Jones injury listed as anklePosted by on November 8, 2017 – 3:34 pm
Buffalo’s injury report on Wednesday played out just how head coach Sean McDermott said it would at his morning press conference.
OT Cordy Glenn and WR Zay Jones were the only non-participants. The only surprise was that Jones’ injury, which had initially been described as a knee injury is actually an ankle injury.
TE Charles Clay and CB E.J. Gaines were both limited as they try to return from knee and hamstring injuries respectively.
DID NOT PRACTICE
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
WR Zay Jones – ankle
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
TE Charles Clay – knee
CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring
