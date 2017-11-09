Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 9, 2017 – 3:31 pm

The Bills were without Zay Jones and Cordy Glenn at practice again on Thursday putting their status in question for Sunday’s game against the Saints. But it appears that Charles Clay will make his return to the lineup this week after missing the last three games with a knee injury.

“Yeah he practiced (Thursday) and did some good things,” said head coach Sean McDermott of Clay. “The biggest thing is going to be first week back, how he transitions from (Wednesday) to (Thursday), which I thought was good and then into (Friday). Then going into the game.”

McDermott admits that after a layoff as long as Clay’s that they have to be realistic with his workload.

“We have to keep that in perspective for sure,” he said. “So we’ll just see going forward.”

Limited for a second straight day at practice was CB E.J. Gaines, who is trying to return from a hamstring injury.

“E.J. was out there and did some things,” said McDermott. “We’ll see how he looks going into the weekend.”

As for Glenn and Jones, more will be known when Friday status designations are issued.

“Zay is still day to day. He’s made progress,” McDermott said. “Cordy, same thing, still day to day.”

Here’s the full injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

G Richie Incognito – rest

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

WR Zay Jones – ankle

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

TE Charles Clay – knee

CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring