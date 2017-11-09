Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 9, 2017 – 6:02 pm

The Saints starting left tackle and starting safety both sat out practice for a second straight day.

Terron Armstead, who left last week’s game with a chest injury and did not return is not looking good for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

S Kenny Vaccaro was also not able to practice for a second straight day due to a groin injury.

Did Not Participate In Practice

T Terron Armstead (chest)

S Kenny Vaccaro (groin)

Limited Participation in practice

DE Alex Okafor (ankle)

WR Michael Thomas (ankle)

G Larry Warford (abdomen)