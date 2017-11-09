Inside The Bills

Saints LT Armstead, S Vaccaro don’t practice againPosted by on November 9, 2017 – 6:02 pm
The Saints starting left tackle and starting safety both sat out practice for a second straight day.
Terron Armstead, who left last week’s game with a chest injury and did not return is not looking good for Sunday’s game against the Bills.
S Kenny Vaccaro was also not able to practice for a second straight day due to a groin injury.
Did Not Participate In Practice
T Terron Armstead (chest)
S Kenny Vaccaro (groin)
Limited Participation in practice
DE Alex Okafor (ankle)
WR Michael Thomas (ankle)
G Larry Warford (abdomen)
Tags: Saints injury report
