Inside The Bills

The second half of the season is upon us. Here are your questions on Twitter @ChrisBrownBills and email at AskChris@bills.nfl.net.

1 – @ChrisBrownBills

Who should be feared more in Sunday’s game against the Saints: Drew Brees, Mark Ingram or Alvin Kamara?

Rick McGuire

@mclennon99

CB: It’s Brees. The way he manipulates defensive backs with his pump fakes, shoulder fakes and eyes only makes him more effective. I don’t know that I’ve seen a more consistently accurate QB than him ever. Kamara is a multi-dimensional weapon who needs to be accounted for, but it starts and ends with Brees.

2 – @ChrisBrownBills

Do u foresee the Bills trying to re-sign Wr J.Matthews and CB EJ Gaines? 2 players they traded for!

Mikey

@Mikeybeit

CB: I expect Jordan Matthews to be high on their priority list. Gaines’ future in Buffalo I believe will hinge on his availability the rest of the way this season. I like Gaines personally and think he’s an effective cornerback when healthy. The issue is his week to week availability has not been there and Sean McDermott does place a priority on that.

I’m not saying I know that will hurt his chances of returning, but it could be a factor in how high a priority they place on returning Gaines to the fold for 2018 and beyond.

3 – @ChrisBrownBills

Any chance Milano starts this week since it appears speedier linebackers will be needed to stop the strong screen game?

J Christensen-Sharpe

@Snowbird_Killer

CB: I don’t expect Milano to start, but it’s clear to me that he has something to offer the defense in coverage assignments underneath. That is an area of the field that the Saints look to exploit.

I think Humber is underrated in coverage, but Milano has some pass coverage instincts you just can’t teach, which likely stem from his time as safety early in his college career.

Last week against the Jets, Milano was used in some subpackages on obvious passing downs. He also got 10 snaps, but I’d expect that to continue.



4 – @ChrisBrownBills

Should the Bills only draft a QB if they think that person would be better than Peterman? Fans loved Peterman preseason so will be interesting to see reactions comparing him to this years class if Bills dont take a top prospect

Bryan Watson

@RealBryanWatson

CB: My personal opinion is you should draft a QB every year. Knowing Chiefs head coach Andy Reid subscribed to that approach when he was in Philadelphia, I believe it’s possible we could see a quarterback drafted next spring by Buffalo.

The fact that Peterman is on the roster doesn’t carry a whole lot of weight in preventing them from drafting another one as I see it. The bigger question is whether they believe that a QB prospect that they could draft is an upgrade in comparison to Peterman, and I suppose Tyrod Taylor as well.

For Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott it’s about upgrading the roster. If a player is an upgrade, at any position, it’s a viable possibility in the draft or through any other means the club can add a player.

5 – @ChrisBrownBills

Who is going to leading the charge Sunday?

Stittlo

@stittlo

CB: It will be former Bills RB Antowain Smith.