Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 10, 2017 – 2:57 pm

The Bills final injury report played out just like head coach Sean McDermott said it would.

LT Cordy Glenn is out and will be replaced in the lineup by Dion Dawkins. Zay Jones is also out.

Charles Clay is questionable, but expected to play. E.J. Gaines seems a bit more uncertain.



OUT

LT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

WR Zay Jones – ankle

QUESTIONABLE

TE Charles Clay – knee

CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring

OT Seantrel Henderson – back