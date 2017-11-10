No surprises on Bills injury reportPosted by on November 10, 2017 – 2:57 pm
The Bills final injury report played out just like head coach Sean McDermott said it would.
LT Cordy Glenn is out and will be replaced in the lineup by Dion Dawkins. Zay Jones is also out.
Charles Clay is questionable, but expected to play. E.J. Gaines seems a bit more uncertain.
OUT
LT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
WR Zay Jones – ankle
QUESTIONABLE
TE Charles Clay – knee
CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring
OT Seantrel Henderson – back
Tags: Bills injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills