Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 10, 2017 – 3:28 pm

The Saints will be without a pretty important defensive back for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

New Orleans starting S Kenny Vaccaro has been declared out with a groin injury. Vaccaro was unable to practice all week. Vaccaro is not only the team’s starting safety, but has also served as their nickel corner in subpackages.

Vonn Bell is expected to replace Vaccaro at safety, but in the slot it could be a combination of players with reserve corners De’Vante Harris, P.J. Williams the most likely options.

Meanwhile starting LT Terron Armstead and G Larry Warford are both questionable. Warford is expected to play after a two-game absence. Armstead’s status is more up in the air. Bryce Harris is the only backup tackle on the roster, but G Andrus Peat would likely start at left tackle if Armstead can’t go. He made two starts at left tackle earlier this season.