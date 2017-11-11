Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 11, 2017 – 2:30 pm

It is no easy task to flush an old offensive scheme and pick up a new one midseason, but that’s Kelvin Benjamin’s job right now as he prepares for his first game with the Bills on Sunday. Head coach Sean McDermott felt Benjamin held up his end of trying to get up to speed this week.

“He’s about where I thought he would be,” said McDermott. “He’s trying to get up to speed on everything and detail his work. Coming in during the middle of the season and transitioning from one system to another system is always a challenge. He’s done a good job to this point. We just have to continue of going through that process and refine it for him so he can play fast on Sunday.”

Benjmain has spent extra time after practice getting reps with Tyrod Taylor. Taylor has also worked with him during special teams portions of practice on the second field to get their timing in sync.

“He’s always been an on-time thrower,” said Benjamin of Taylor. “He’s going to do his drops, his feet are always set and he’s ready to throw. The timing is going to be there. I think it’s going to be there. I’ve got long arms so if it’s not I’ll get it.”