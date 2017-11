Posted by Chris Brown on November 11, 2017 – 11:14 am

The Bills have re-signed Will Pericak to the practice squad. The guard had been on the team’s roster for most of the season after first signing on September 4th.

He was released earlier this week to make room on the practice squad for running back Marcus Murphy but was re-signed Saturday.

To make room for Pericak on the practice squad the bills released CB Sammy Seamster.

